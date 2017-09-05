DACA Future Prompts Rutgers-Camden To Offer Legal Help To Dreamer Students

CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — No sooner did the Trump Administration’s DACA decision become official than leaders at Rutgers-Camden came to a decision of their own.

They’re supporting undocumented immigrant students with more than just words.

An e-mail to all students from Chancellor Phoebe Haddon pledged to do “everything possible to help you successfully complete your Rutgers degree”.

How far does that go? Rutgers-Camden spokesman Michael Sepanic.

“We have a full time attorney who is available to provide legal counsel and assistance to Rutgers students who fall under the undocumented immigrant act,” Rutgers-Camden spokesman Michael Sepanic told KYW Newsradio.

Attorney Jason Hernandez at the law school will help any Dreamer at any Rutgers campus, an offer that Sepanic suggests could cover upwards of 500 students statewide, 75 of them in Camden.

There’s a second, decade-long program at the Camden law school that could help those who are not Rutgers students.

“We also have an Immigrant Justice Clinic,” Sepanic added, “and that clinic exists to connect attorneys and Rutgers Law students with members of the South Jersey community who may need help with legal representation on immigrant matters.”

That clinic’s been in operation for a decade, but Sepanic says it’s gotten more calls within the last year.

Those interested in taking advantage of the clinic should go online to http://www.law.rutgers.edu and click on the legal assistance tab for more information.