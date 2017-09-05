Community Pushes To Abolish School Reform Commission

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A coalition of parents, teachers, community members and students greeted students at an Elementary School in Swampoodle Tuesday morning, looking to gain support for their push to end the School Reform Commission.

Representatives from Our City Our Schools handed out flyers and collected signatures for a petition in front of TM Pierce Elementary as parents dropped kids off for their first day of classes. The group wants the city to set a public date for a vote on ending the SRC, and says they need action now.

“We have to get this done. The clock is ticking, and we have to get this done before December,” said Our City Our Schools Chair Antwon Little.

Little says they want parents to join them at the SRC Meeting on Sept. 14 to help punctuate their message.

“If the government sees that parents are involved the way they need to be involved, then what they’ll do, they’ll take a second look at the decisions that they decided to make regarding our children’s education,” said Little.

Little only asks that parents who do come to the meeting show up early.