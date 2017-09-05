Philly Shop Designs Beyonce’s Birthday Cake

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A Fishtown baker whipped up a honey lavender flavored birthday cake for Beyonce while she was in town.

Beyonce celebrated her birthweekeday in Philly this nd as husband Jay-Z headlined “Made In America”.

A request came into the Cake Life Bake Shop earlier last week for a black and yellow cake with a geode theme.

Lily Fischer — the shop’s co-owner and head chef Rebecca Craig– traced the request back to Beyoncé’s culinary team.

It took them two days to create the honey lavender flavored cake.

The bake shop said they were so inspired by Beyoncé’s Grammy performance earlier this year that they added the crown on top.

