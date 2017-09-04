Weekend Box Office Report: ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Remains No. 1 For Third Week

By Bill Wine
Filed Under: Bill Wine, weekend box office report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 2017 summer movie season ended on this Labor Day weekend with a whimper instead of a bang.

With no new wide-release attractions to speak of, the top spot was claimed by the comedic action-thriller holdover.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard, with Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, limping to the finish line in first place for a third straight time by earning an estimated, modest $10 million.

Repeating as the runner-up was the horror thriller, Annabelle: Creation, with $7 million.

And rounding out the top five were holdovers Wind River, Leap!, and Logan Lucky, with $6, $5 , and $4 million, respectively.

Industry-wide totals were still slightly ahead of those of last weekend, but well behind those of a year ago.

