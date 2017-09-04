Trenton Police Make Gruesome Discovery As Body Is Found In Garbage Bag

Filed Under: dead body found, Trenton

TRENTON, NJ (CBS) — Authorities are investigating after a call came into police that lead to a gruesome discovery in Trenton Monday afternoon.

Investigators say police found a dead body in a garbage bag about 4:45 p.m. Monday along the 400 block of Lamberton Street.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force have launched an investigation and the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office has been notified.

Police have not released any further details on the gender or the identity of the body.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com as this story continues develops. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Harvey
#CBS3Summerfest
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch