Trenton Police Make Gruesome Discovery As Body Is Found In Garbage Bag

TRENTON, NJ (CBS) — Authorities are investigating after a call came into police that lead to a gruesome discovery in Trenton Monday afternoon.
Investigators say police found a dead body in a garbage bag about 4:45 p.m. Monday along the 400 block of Lamberton Street.
The Mercer County Homicide Task Force have launched an investigation and the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office has been notified.
Police have not released any further details on the gender or the identity of the body.
