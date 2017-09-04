Temple Community Shaken Up By Student’s Murder

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As police continue their investigation into the murder of 22-year-old Jenna Burleigh, the Temple University community is trying to come to grips with what happened.
Devastated and heartbroken. That’s the reaction from Temple’s Student Government.
“There is a lot of sadness and mourning over the entire campus for her loss,” said Sarah Madaus, the student government communications director. “Even though many people did not know that her well, just the fact that a student is lost is very sad.”
PA Man Drowns In Wildwood Over Holiday Weekend
Burleigh was new to Temple – she just started last week after transferring from Montgomery County Community College – but Madaus says she made a difference while alive.
“She spent a lot of time combating racism and sexism, and she very much defended the rights for the LGBTQIA plus community,” Madaus said. “And so that is super important to Temple, as we are a university that fosters diversity in that way.”
And Temple University says all students should know they’re not alone.
Counseling services are available on campus during the day. Students can get psychiatric emergency services around the clock. And Campus Safety is also around for those who feel unsafe.