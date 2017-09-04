Several Notable Court Cases Will Resume This Fall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As life gets back to normal after the summer months, several notable court cases will move forward this fall – in hearings, trials and sentences scheduled to take place.

Friday, the city is due to respond to a lawsuit filed against them by the Chamber of Commerce, combating a new pay wage law that would prohibit employers from asking about salary history.

City officials have said the law would help close the wage gap between men and women, while the Chamber of Commerce argues it would hurt businesses in the long-run.

Philly’s former top law enforcer, Seth Williams, will face a Federal judge October 24th for sentencing, after signing a plea agreement with the government, admitting to one of the 29 corruption charges against him.

After asking for charges to be dropped last week,Brandon Bostian, the man at the helm of the deadly 2015 Amtrak crash will face a Philadelphia judge next Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

He is likely to hear the judge’s decision on whether to drop all 238 counts of reckless endangerment charges.

In Bucks County, Lee Kaplan is set to be sentenced on September 20th, after being convicted of sexually abusing four Amish girls, gifted to him by their parents.

New Jersey Senator Robert Menedez’s Federal trial begins Wednesday in Newark, more than two years after he was indicted on 14 bribery and corruption charges.

In South Jersey, Haddon Twp. father D.J Creato will be sentenced September 29th, after pleading guilty to killing his 3-year-old child Brendan — he’s likely to face about 7 years in prison.

One case we expected this fall has been put off ’till spring — the retrial if sexual assault charges against Bill Cosby.