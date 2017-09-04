Police Investigating Sexual Assault In Montco

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) –– Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault in Montgomery County.
Investigators say the victim was walking in the 2700 block of Lantern Lane in the Audubon section of Lower Providence Township, around 11:30 p.m. Sunday when a she was forced into a vehicle.
Police say the suspect then drove her to a secluded area on General Armistead Avenue in West Norriton Township where she was sexually assaulted.
The suspect is described as a dark-skinned black male in his 20s, approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build, and black tapered high top hair and curly at the top.
He was wearing tan or white sweatpants and a red shirt and he spoke with a Caribbean Island sounding accent, say investigators. The vehicle is described as a silver sedan, possibly a Nissan, less than ten years old with tinted windows and a gray interior.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.