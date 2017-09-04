NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police Investigating Sexual Assault In Montco

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) –– Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault in Montgomery County.

Investigators say the victim was walking in the 2700 block of Lantern Lane in the Audubon section of Lower Providence Township, around 11:30 p.m. Sunday when a she was forced into a vehicle.

Police say the suspect then drove her to a secluded area on General Armistead Avenue in West Norriton Township where she was sexually assaulted.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned black male in his 20s, approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build, and black tapered high top hair and curly at the top.

He was wearing tan or white sweatpants and a red shirt and he spoke with a Caribbean Island sounding accent, say investigators. The vehicle is described as a silver sedan, possibly a Nissan, less than ten years old with tinted windows and a gray interior.

vehicle 1d Police Investigating Sexual Assault In Montco

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Harvey
#CBS3Summerfest
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch