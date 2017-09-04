Many Remain At The Shore As Holiday Weekend Comes To A Close

OCEAN CITY, NJ (CBS) — Traffic leaving the shore Monday was lighter than usual because most people were still enjoying the unofficial end of summer on the boardwalk and the beach.

“Today is a perfect day at the shore,” said Marlena Buckley visiting Ocean City. “It’s a great way to end the summer.”

“It’s nice,” Alan Hess said. “Everybody seems to be having a good time. You couldn’t ask for better weather. It’s not humid.”

“I am happy that we were able to come today because it was rainy yesterday and on Saturday,” Sariya Perreiera of Franklinville added.

In Ocean City, Monday temperatures reached 80 degrees with open skies and the sun beaming down.

This comes after the weekend’s rain and fall like temps.

“Today was definitely the better day,” said Marquita Klotz of Willowgrove. “Yesterday was kinda rainy, and very grey, but it’s beautiful.”

It’s all smiles and laughs all along the Jersey shore, and with weather like this. Many are making up for the fun they missed on Saturday and Sunday while still reflecting on the reality that summer is almost over.

“It was a great summer but now it is coming to an end,” said Frank Guaracini of Vineland. “All good things have to come to an end back to reality and work tomorrow.”

No truer words were spoken as it’s back to reality Tuesday, for many going back to school and work.