Local Members Of Congress Weigh In On Ending DACA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some local members of congress disagree with ending DACA but all seem prepared to address the issue legislatively.

Senator Pat Toomey was asked about ending DACA at a public meeting last week and expressed sympathy for those who would be hurt by it. That’s around 800,000 people.

“It’s a sympathetic group of people and we should find a way to deal with it,” he said.

Toomey says congress should address their situation and he only objected to DACA because it was an executive action by President Obama.

“A president does not have the authority to ignore the law, in fact, he’s required to enforce the law,” he said.

President Obama allowed deferrals for immigrants brought here as children and raised as Americans, because Congress failed to act on legislation that would solidified their status.

Congressman Dwight Evans is among those who think DACA was working.

“The president now drops the onus back on us in Congress, we have the right and obligation to fix the problem, he said.

Evans says he also welcomes the chance for a more permanent solution.

“I believe both parties will realize this is a mistake and we, Democrats and Republicans have to come together and fix this problem,” he said.

Congressman Bob Brady has served through several failed attempts to pass the DREAM act, which would provide a path to citizenship, but he hasn’t given up.

“We may not pass the Dream Act the way it’s written, but I’m sure we’ll find some type of solution,” he said.