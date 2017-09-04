BREAKING: Police: Driver Strikes Several People At Block Party In South Philadelphia

Florida Gov. Scott Issues State Of Emergency For Hurricane Irma

Filed Under: Florida, Gov. Rick Scott, Hurricane Irma

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency in all of the state’s 67 counties in advance of Hurricane Irma.

In a news release issued Monday afternoon, Scott said he’s issuing the order to make sure governments have “ample time, resources and flexibility to get prepared” for the storm.

The governor noted that since many of the storm models have Florida is in Irma’s path, he advises Floridians to take time to make preparations.

Scott says residents should stay vigilant and monitor weather conditions over the coming days. And, he adds that the state of emergency allows emergency management officials to act swiftly without the burden of red tape.

___

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Harvey
#CBS3Summerfest
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch