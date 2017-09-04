Police: Driver Strikes Several People At Block Party In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police say several people were struck after a car drove into a crowd of people holding a block party in South Philadelphia.
The incident took place about 4 p.m. Monday along the 1500 block of Ringgold Street in the Point Breeze section of the city.
According to police a female driver attempted to go around a crowd of people, when she claims he brakes failed causing her to injured at least eight people.
Authorities say eight people including one pregnant women have all been transported to area hospitals, thankfully there was no reports of life threatening injuries.
The driver is said to of remained on the scene, and is being questioned by police.
No arrests have been made.
