19-Year-Old Dies After Collapsing On Basketball Court In New Jersey

Filed Under: Kennedy University Hospital, New Jersey

STRATFORD, NJ (CBS) — A large crowd gathered outside of a New Jersey hospital after a young man collapses and dies on a basketball court.

The incident took place late Sunday night at a basketball court down the street from Kennedy University Hospital in Startford.

Family members tell CBS 3 that 19-year-old Anthony Derrego was just playing a pickup basketball game when he collapsed.

The recent Highland High School graduate is said to of died from cardiac arrest while on the court.

Derrego’s uncle Jimmy Loftis describes his nephew as someone who “everyone looked up to,” and  “loved to play basketball.”

So far police are not commenting on what happened to the young man.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com as this story continues to develop.

 

 

