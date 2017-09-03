USS Olympia Turns Into ‘One Of A Kind’ Theatrical Venue This Month

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When the Greek play “Iphigenia at Aulis” opens September 7th, you won’t be going to the Kimmel Center or Walnut Street Theatre to see it.

“We are doing the show below decks aboard the USS Olympia over at Penn’s Landing,” says director Dan Hodge with Philadelphia Artists’ Collective.

You read that right. This show happens right on the historic ship at the Independence Seaport Museum.

“You can never build a set of this quality, of this authenticity inside of a theater,” Hodge tells KYW Newsradio. “There’s something that comes to actually being on the ship itself, feeling it rock a little bit here and there. It’s a pretty deeply engaging experience, one that most people would not get otherwise.”

Hodge says no matter where you’re sitting, you’ll be in the heart of it all.

“Oh yeah, nobody’s more than ten feet away from the action,” he says. “In fact, if you’re sitting in the front row, one of the actors can reach out and touch you without having to lean forward. It’s truly an experience that’s one of a kind.”

And there’s only 50 seats each show, which Hodge says adds to the intimacy of the performance.

“To see actors of this quality doing the work that they are doing that close is unique,” he adds.

“Iphigenia at Aulis” on the USS Olympia will dock for a couple of weeks.

For more information or to purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.