Positively Philadelphia: Philadelphia Honey Festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Honey Festival is coming up.

Kathy May is a member of the Philadelphia Beekeepers Guild and one of the organizers.

“We provide demonstrations like extracting honey from a honeycomb. We open beehives. Folks can get an up close and personal view of whats going on inside the beehive. There is shopping. You can buy honey right from a Philadelphia beekeeper,” said May.

This year it is in three separate locations.

“We start on Thursday evening September 7th, at Glen Foerd on the Delaware. We move on Saturday September 9th down to the Wyck Historic House and Garden Germantown Avenue. Sunday September 10th we are over at Bartram’s Garden in West Philly,” said May.

And we can’t forget this.

“There’s a whole bunch of people that are all into making their own mead which is made from fermented honey. Saturday there is a mead contest, but there’s also a lot of demonstrations. It’s a soup to nuts mead instruction,” said May.

Shopping, entertainment, lots of fun and its all free…(honey)

Here’s an overview of the Honey Festival by location:

Thursday, September 7th

Glen Foerd on the Delaware, Grant Avenue and Milnor Street, Philadelphia PA 19114

HONEY HAPPY HOUR! 5-9 pm; suggested donation $10 adult, $5 under 21.

Kick-off the 2017 Honey Fest at this beautiful historic venue. Inside the event structure, children will be engaged in crafts and activities, while lawn games and beekeeping demonstrations occur along the riverside. Inside the event structure, honey-based appetizers and beverages are sure to please your palate. The Philadelphia Beekeepers Guild invites all to attend their September meeting in the mansion;

Saturday, September 9th

Wyck Historic House, Garden, Farm, 6026 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144

10am – 4pm: The festivities continue at Wyck on Saturday, with the featured “Mead Event” on site in the Rose Garden. A variety of activities celebrate our important agricultural partner, the honey bee! This always-popular event includes honey tastings, extractions, presentations, and bee-themed children’s activities.

Sunday, September 10th

Bartram’s Garden, 5400 Lindbergh Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19143

10am – 4pm: Honey Fest wraps up at Bartram’s Garden, where visitors are welcomed throughout the day for beekeeping demonstrations, honey extractions, Children’s Bee Carnival and Parade, as well as Native Plant Sale, Marketplace, and History and Garden tours.