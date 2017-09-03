BREAKING: Police Charge Man With Murder Of Missing Temple University Student 

Police Search For 2 Missing Teens From Montgomery, Monroe Counties

Filed Under: Horsham Township, Missing Teens

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for two teenage girls who went missing in Horsham Township, Montgomery County.

Fifteen-year-old Meghan Dougherty of Collegeville and 14-year-old Summer Gearhart of Henryville, Monroe County have been missing for a week.

2110e44350864e24921b231d3e3a2e5b Police Search For 2 Missing Teens From Montgomery, Monroe Counties

Police say the pair ran away the night of Sunday, August 27 and may be travelling together. Authorities believe they could be in somewhere in the Philadelphia region or the Poconos.

Anyone with information are asked to call Horsham police at 215-643-8284.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Harvey
#CBS3Summerfest
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch