Police Search For 2 Missing Teens From Montgomery, Monroe Counties

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for two teenage girls who went missing in Horsham Township, Montgomery County.
Fifteen-year-old Meghan Dougherty of Collegeville and 14-year-old Summer Gearhart of Henryville, Monroe County have been missing for a week.
Police say the pair ran away the night of Sunday, August 27 and may be travelling together. Authorities believe they could be in somewhere in the Philadelphia region or the Poconos.
Anyone with information are asked to call Horsham police at 215-643-8284.