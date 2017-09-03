Philly Med Student Creates Introductory Program For New Students

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A medical student has come up with a way to help others navigate the first difficult days of the program.

Kathleen Ackert is a second year med student at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and things are going well, but the first year was no picnic.

“When I took gross anatomy for the first time in medical school, I just felt like I was behind a lot of the time. I felt like a lot of my other classmates who had done a masters program, or taken anatomy previously with cadavers, were really at some sort of advantage or ahead of me and I just found the whole experience really anxiety inducing,” she said.

So she developed a two-week program for new students. Part introductory to those first difficult classes, and part socialization: how to cook, clean, pay bills, navigate your new city and school, to make the transition just a bit easier.