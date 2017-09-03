Man Drowns, Two Rescued In Wildwood

WILDWOOD, NJ (CBS) — Officials report a man drowned following a rescue effort in Wildwood on Sunday.
Around 12:30 p.m., Wildwood Police responded to a possible drowning at Leaming Avenue and the beach.
Two swimmers in distress were rescued and brought back to shore shortly before 1 p.m.
Investigation revealed a third swimmer, a 35-year-old man, was still missing.
Shortly before 3 p.m., following a search and rescue effort, a man’s body was discovered floating in the water in Wildwood Crest.
Lifeguards entered the water at Rambler Avenue and the beach to retrieve the body and attempted to revive the man.
The man was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center, where he was ultimately pronounced dead.