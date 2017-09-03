Hoskins Named NL Rookie Of The Month

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Phillies first baseman first baseman/outfielder Rhys Hoskins has been voted the National League Rookie of the Month for August.

Hoskins slashed .304/.402/.747 with 19 runs scored, 24 hits, two doubles, 11 home runs, 25 RBI and 12 walks over 22 games played to claim his first career monthly award.

Hoskins, a fifth round selection by the Phillies in the 2014 MLB Draft, paced all qualified Major League rookies in runs scored, home runs, extra-base hits, RBI and slugging percentage.

This is the team’s first Rookie of the Month Award since Maikel Franco won in June 2015.

Across a five-game stretch from August 23-27, Hoskins homered in every contest, matching the longest such streak in Phillies history, as well as Major League history.

Originally established by Detroit’s Rudy York in 1937, the California State University product became the sixth player to match the record, and the first since Joc Pederson of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015.

In Monday’s 6-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves, Hoskins plated his 25th runner of the season in just his 19th Major League game as part of a multi-hit effort. With the RBI, the 24-year-old reached the 25-RBI threshold in the second-fewest games since RBI became an official statistic in 1920, trailing only Mandy Brooks, who reached the mark in 17 games played for the Chicago Cubs during the 1925 season.

On Thursday night against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park, the Sacramento, California native extended his hitting streak to 13 games.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Hoskins became the first player in team history to record a hitting streak of at least 13 contests within his first 30 career Major League games since Hall of Famer Richie Ashburn accomplished the feat during his 1948 All-Star campaign.

During his torrid stretch dating back to August 19, the right-handed-hitting slugger posted a slash line of .367/.436/.898 with 14 runs scored, 18 hits, two doubles, eight homers and 20 RBI, leading the Phillies to a 7-6 record.