16 NJ Toll Road Rest Stops Will Likely Be Upgraded Or Replaced As Part Of Public-Private Partnership

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ (CBS) — A quarter billion dollar plan to replace or renovate rest stops along the New Jersey Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway is expected to be approved by state officials later this month. And its cost won’t come from tax or toll revenues, under an agreement announced by the Christie Administration.

Some of those rest stops are over 60 years old and Governor Chris Christie announced the accord at a turnpike rest stop in Monmouth County.

“Under the agreement, HMS Host and Sunoco will invest more than $250 million in capital improvements to the service area buildings and facilities at no cost to the Turnpike Authority, the toll payers or the taxpayers,” Christie said.

In return, both companies get 25 year extensions on their leases to operate on both toll roads. The Turnpike Authority is expected to approve the deal later this month. Retail areas, restaurants and rest rooms will be overhauled or entirely replaced starting next year.

“This is a once in a generation opportunity to do a public-private partnership in the cause of replacing aging service area facilities as old as the toll roads themselves with newer ones that, quite frankly, the public needs and deserves,” the Governor added.

The entire project is expected to take at least seven years to complete.