Delaware Valley University Takes Internships To Next Level

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Local university is taking college internships to the next level.

Students at Delaware Valley University in Doylestown take a class called The Experience 360. The goal is to learn the skills needed to get a job and succeed in the position. Deanna Parkton, Director of Experiential Learning, says students spend time in the workforce while learning the skills to get the most out of the experience and use the knowledge at the next level.

“We might ask them about a challenge they’ve recently had and how they met that challenge,” Parkton explained. “We might ask them what is something they have yet to do in their experience but would like to learn or do and how can they work with their work supervisor to accomplish that.”

Participants work on resumes, cover letters, interviewing and learning the skill sets needed to be successful in a work environment.