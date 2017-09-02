Countdown Begins For Annual Doylestown Arts Festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Final preparations are underway for next weekend’s Doylestown Arts Festival.
It’s the 26th year for an event that director Paul Boger says was launched in 1991 to draw attention to Doylestown and its budding arts community.
Now, Boger says the Doylestown Arts Festival has become a huge regional draw.
“This year we’ll have more vendors than we’ve ever had before,” Boger says. “We have more music than we’ve ever had before. And, we certainly have more support than we’ve ever had. So, every
year it grows and every year we’re able to do more and really push to do newer things and more innovative art as well as more interactive activities for all ages.”
Boger says there are 160 independent artists and 25 acts of live music spread across five different stages and a food court.