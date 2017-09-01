Zeoli Show Log 09.01.17

3:06 pm-Speaker Paul Ryan and other Republican leaders in Congress urged President Trump not to terminate DACA
3:35 pm-Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that President Trump’s decision regarding DACA will be coming on Tuesday.
3:49 pm- Martina White calls in to the show and talks the Back The Blue Rally
4:26 pm-A federal judge in Texas has struck down a rule from the Department of Labor that would have extended overtime pay to more than 4 million workers, effectively erasing one of former President Obama’s biggest regulatory initiatives.
4:36 pm- Ronald Bailey, from Reason.com calls into The Rich Zeoli Show
5 :01 pm-Utah nurse arrested for not giving a patient’s blood to a police officer.
5:25 pm- Sen. Bernie Sanders railed against Chris Cuomo on CNN Thursday night, telling the CNN journalist he was wrong to ask about the 2020 election.
5:50 pm- Many cities are replacing the annual Columbus day celebration with Native American Day, but not in Philly.