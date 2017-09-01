US Rep Fitzpatrick: Harvey Relief And Tax Reform On Congress Agenda Next Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Congress gets back to work after the Labor Day Holiday weekend and among the many agenda items is President Trump’s tax reform plan.

Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick from Pennsylvania’s 8th district told Dom Giordano on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that first and foremost though comes approving Hurricane Harvey relief for the Southeast.

“Then we’re going to deal with the budget and the debt ceiling.

Then Tax reform has to be a priority. As well as infrastructure, I think the two are going to go hand in hand because there is going to be a tax component to the infrastructure bill so they may have to be considered together. But tax reform, I believe, is an absolutely must we have to get done this year.”

As far as former FBI Director James Comey’s investigation of Hillary Clinton, evidence suggests that Comey was drafting a letter to say he wasn’t going to prosecute, indict or move forward on Clinton prior to interviewing her.

Fitzpatrick says it depends if you consider that standard FBI procedure.