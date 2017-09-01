What To Know If You’re Headed To Penn State This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Penn State kicks off the 2017 football season at Beaver Stadium on Saturday.
There’s a lot of excitement for this season after the team’s Rose Bowl appearance, but if you’re heading to the game, there’s some things you should know.
Construction continues on a project on Route 322 in the Potters Mills gap in the Seven Mountains area about 16 miles east of Beaver Stadium.
“If they’re heading out in the morning they probably want to give themselves one to two extra hours,” said PennDOT spokeswoman Marla Fannin.
Penn State athletics spokesman Jeff Nelson says while some rain in the forecast might slow things down, there doesn’t appear to be the need for parking restrictions. And, Nelson says, this year, they’re trying speed up fans’ entry through the gates.
“People want to stay at their tailgates as long as they can before they start heading in to the stadium, but we really do want to encourage fans to get into the stadium earlier,” said Nelson.
He says they’re offering discounted concessions when gates open. And he says they’ll have 31 more ticket lanes.