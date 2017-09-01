NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

What To Know If You’re Headed To Penn State This Weekend

By Jim Melwert
Filed Under: Jim Melwert, Penn State, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Penn State kicks off the 2017 football season at Beaver Stadium on Saturday.

There’s a lot of excitement for this season after the team’s Rose Bowl appearance, but if you’re heading to the game, there’s some things you should know.

Construction continues on a project on Route 322 in the Potters Mills gap in the Seven Mountains area about 16 miles east of Beaver Stadium.

“If they’re heading out in the morning they probably want to give themselves one to two extra hours,” said PennDOT spokeswoman Marla Fannin.

Penn State athletics spokesman Jeff Nelson says while some rain in the forecast might slow things down, there doesn’t appear to be the need for parking restrictions. And, Nelson says, this year, they’re trying speed up fans’ entry through the gates.

“People want to stay at their tailgates as long as they can before they start heading in to the stadium, but we really do want to encourage fans to get into the stadium earlier,” said Nelson.

He says they’re offering discounted concessions when gates open. And he says they’ll have 31 more ticket lanes.

More from Jim Melwert
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Harvey
#CBS3Summerfest
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch