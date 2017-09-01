Tenet Healthcare Selling Two Philadelphia Hospitals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Philadelphia hospitals are being sold, as Tenet Healthcare is unloading Hahnemann University Hospital and St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

The Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, which has had a Philadelphia presence for nearly 20 years, has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Hahnemann and St. Christopher’s to Paladin Healthcare for $170 million.

Paladin, based in suburban Los Angeles, currently manages four hospitals in Southern California and Howard University Hospital in Washington D.C.

Subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions, the close is expected to be completed early next year.

A statement from Paladin says it’s focused on building strong healthcare delivery networks in “some of the nation’s most diverse communities facing challenging healthcare environments.”

Hahnemann’s CEO says Paladin’s acquisition will benefit “patients, employees, physicians, and the community for years to come.”

Hahnemann, at Broad and Vine Streets, has 496 beds in its medical center. St. Christopher’s, on Erie Avenue in Juniata Park, has 189 beds.

No information is available on whether the transfer of ownership will result in cutbacks in personnel or services at the two Philadelphia hospitals.