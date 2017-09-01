AG Shapiro: 10,000 Bags Of Suspected Heroin Recovered In Philly Raid; 10 Suspects Arrested

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—At least 10 people have been arrested after authorities found 10,000 bags of suspected heroin following a raid on Friday morning, Attorney General Josh Shapiro has announced.

According to Shapiro, a large scale packaging operation was raided around 10 a.m. in the 1100 block of Rosalie Street.

“This was a major, and I want to stress major, drug operation here in Philadelphia,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “We are only halfway through the search of the home and already uncovered at least 10,000 bags of what we believe to be heroin and possibly fentanyl.”

Ten suspects were arrested on Friday as a result of the raid. Shapiro says they were hospitalized and will soon be transported to the police station.

4 Philly officers and 1 OAG agent treated for exposure to drugs. 10 suspects arrested. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/za5551co8x — AG Josh Shapiro (@PAAttorneyGen) September 1, 2017

During the investigation, Shapiro says Narcan had to be administered on one of his agents. Four Philadelphia officers were also treated for exposure to drugs at the scene.

“One of my agents fell ill earlier today as a result of his contact with the materials on the scene. Narcan was administered on him,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro says his agent is expected to return to work next week.

Authorities are continuing their search of the residence at this hour.

This story will be updated.