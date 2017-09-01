Hurricane Harvey: Latest Developments | How To Help Victims  | Foster Pets Displaced By Storm | PHOTOS

School District Hires Hundreds Of Teachers For New Year

By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under: Mike DeNardo, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The School District says a teacher hiring campaign is helping it start the new school year at nearly full strength.

You’ve no doubt heard the radio ads recruiting teachers to the Philadelphia School District. Superintendent William Hite says the district hired 700 new teachers this year, and expects to start school on Tuesday with almost a full complement.

“We’re at 99% now. We will likely be there at the beginning of the school year,” Hite said.

He says in a district with 10,000 employees, some vacancies are inevitable and long-term substitutes are being assigned to those that are not filled.

Hite says the district still has hard-to-fill teaching positions, especially in upper-grade math and science, and special education.

More from Mike DeNardo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Harvey
#CBS3Summerfest
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch