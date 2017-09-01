School District Hires Hundreds Of Teachers For New Year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The School District says a teacher hiring campaign is helping it start the new school year at nearly full strength.
You’ve no doubt heard the radio ads recruiting teachers to the Philadelphia School District. Superintendent William Hite says the district hired 700 new teachers this year, and expects to start school on Tuesday with almost a full complement.
“We’re at 99% now. We will likely be there at the beginning of the school year,” Hite said.
He says in a district with 10,000 employees, some vacancies are inevitable and long-term substitutes are being assigned to those that are not filled.
Hite says the district still has hard-to-fill teaching positions, especially in upper-grade math and science, and special education.