Phillies Score Twice In 9th To Beat Slumping Marlins 2-1

MIAMI (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies were shut out for seven innings by major league newcomer Dillon Peters but rallied for two runs in the ninth Friday and extended the Miami Marlins’ losing streak to five games with a 2-1 victory.

Major league home run leader Giancarlo Stanton went 0 for 2 with two walks and is 1 for 17 this week. The only hit was his 51st home run on Tuesday.

Miami’s Brad Ziegler (1-3) took a 1-0 lead and a 13-inning scoreless streak into the ninth, but Maikel Franco hit his first pitch for a double and advanced on a groundout. Pedro Florimon walked, Jorge Alfaro tied the game with an RBI single, and Andres Blanco’s groundout scored another run.

Philadelphia rookie Rhys Hoskins went 0 for 3 with three strikeouts, ending his 13-game hitting streak.

Juan Nicasio (3-5), claimed on waivers Thursday, made his Phillies debut and retired Stanton on a tapper to end the eighth. Hector Neris pitched a perfect ninth for his 18th save.

Peters, making his major league debut, allowed three hits and threw only 91 pitches. His eight strikeouts matched Jose Fernandez’s 2013 franchise record for a pitcher in his major league debut, and his outing matched the longest by a Marlins pitcher in his first big league game.

Teammate Brian Anderson also made his MLB debut. He reached on an infield hit and made two fine plays at third base, including a diving stop to rob Maikel Franco of an RBI single in the sixth.

The Marlins went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position. They’re 3 for 42 (.071) in those situations this week. They totaled four hits, and their final 13 batters were retired in order.

Miami loaded the bases with none out in the first but scored only one run — and that came on a wild pitch by Nick Pivetta. He went six innings and lowered his ERA from 6.57 to 6.28.

Dee Gordon scored the Marlins’ run and had two singles for his sixth consecutive multi-hit game.

BE ALERT

Fans became part of the action. A young woman caught a bat flung by the Phils’ Freddy Galvis when it slipped out of his hands on a swing. A man sitting 300 feet from the plate was hit in the face by a foul ball hit by Hoskins, but was not seriously hurt.

ROSTER MOVES

The Marlins selected RHP Javy Guerra from Triple-A New Orleans.

The Phillies released RHP Casey Fien.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies OFs Odubel Herrera (hamstring) and Aaron Altherr (hamstring) had their rehab assignments transferred to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Herrera is expected to rejoin the Phillies early next week…. RHP Jerad Eickhoff (nerve irritation in right hand) was scheduled to undergo an MRI.

UP NEXT

Marlins RHP Dan Straily (8-8, 3.80) is scheduled to start Saturday against RHP Aaron Nola (10-9, 3.46).