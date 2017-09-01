NJ Seeks To Limit Gifts From Drug Manufacturers To Doctors

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — The Christie Administration is proposing new limits on what drug companies can offer to physicians to convince them to prescribe drugs for their patients in New Jersey.

Sixty nine million dollars were spent within the state last year on everything from lavish meals to uncapped fees for consulting and speaking engagements, and more. Two thirds of that went to just 300 doctors, with 39 of them getting over 200 grand each.

“We want doctors to be writing prescriptions and choosing medicines for their patients based only on what’s in their patients’ best interests,” Attorney General Christopher Porrino told KYW Newsradio.

Among the proposed new compensation limits would be a $10,000 annual cap on most speaking fees and $15 for a meal between a doctor and a drug company rep four times a year.

The rules are up for debate now. There’ll be a hearing in North Jersey next month and hopes are to have them in place before the end of the year.