New Jersey Drug Dealer Sent To State Prison On Homicide Charges

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ (CBS) — A drug dealer from Mercer County has been sent to state prison on homicide charges after selling drugs that led to a Burlington County man’s overdose.
The Burlington County Prosecutor’s office says the 27-year-old drug dealer from Hamilton, NJ pleaded guilty in July to one count of Strict Liability for Drug-Induced Death, and will now spend the next five years behind bars as part of a plea agreement.
The charges come from a Thanksgiving Day sale to a 25-year-old Bordentown Township man, who overdosed that same day. An autopsy showed the death was from fentanyl toxicity.
The prosecutor’s office says the case should serve as a warning to all drug dealers that the county will pursue homicide charges and seek maximum sentences when the drugs sold lead to an overdose death.