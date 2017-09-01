Mt. Airy Medical Marijuana Dispensary Allowed To Relocate

Hurricane Harvey: Latest Developments | How To Help Victims  | Foster Pets Displaced By Storm | PHOTOS

By Pat Loeb
Filed Under: Medical Marijuana

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The State of Pennsylvania has changed its own rules to allow a medical marijuana dispensary in Philadelphia to change locations.

The move came after community opposition to the permitted location in Mt. Airy.

When Terra Vida applied for state permission to open a dispensary in an old bank on Stenton Avenue, it assured officials it had community support, offering as proof backing from city councilwoman Cindy Bass.

“That was not true, Terra Vida admitted that was not true,” said Bass.

Bass challenged the state permit on that basis, while councilwoman Cherelle Parking challenged its local permit, bringing a large crowd of opponents to a zoning hearing, and sued in Commonwealth Court to stop it from opening. Bass says the full court press convinced the state to bend its rules.

“Because otherwise, the fight was going to continue. I think the Commonwealth saw this could be a very long, drawn out battle,” said Bass.

Neither the state nor Terra Vida has responded to requests for comment. Bass says she’s working with them to find another location.

