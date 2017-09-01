Funeral Home Employee Charged With Dumping Casket With Infant’s Remains

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have arrested and charged a New Jersey funeral home employee accused of improperly disposing of human remains after an infant-sized casket with human organs was found in North Philadelphia back in July.
Police arrested Jeremy Brooks on Aug. 21 and charged him with abuse of a corpse. Abuse of a corpse is considered a misdemeanor.
Infant Casket With Human Organs Inside Found On North Philly Sidewalk
The infant’s casket was discovered on the 3000 block of Clearfield Street in North Philadelphia on July 3.
Police say the casket contained the remains of a 3- to 4-month-old baby buried in South Jersey back in June. According to detectives, shortly before the baby’s funeral, workers at the funeral home noticed the casket latch was broken, so they transferred the body into a new casket.
Police did not release the name of the funeral home, but say for some reason, the employee drove the broken casket to North Philadelphia and dumped it on the street.
Police: Funeral Home Employee Dumped Casket With Infant’s Remains Inside
Brooks claimed he didn’t realize the baby’s remains were still inside.
He remains out on bail and has a court date set for Sept. 21.