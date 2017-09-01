Harvey-Related Death Toll Now 42

HOUSTON (AP) — Three more people have been confirmed as Harvey-related deaths by the Harris County medical examiner.
The new entries in a list kept by the Harris County Institute for Forensic Sciences brings to 42 the confirmed death toll from Harvey, one week after it slammed into the middle Texas Gulf coast.
Harris County is home to Houston and has so far accounted for 28 deaths from the storm.
