Report: Eagles Rookie CB Sidney Jones To Begin Running

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles rookie cornerback Sidney Jones will begin running next week, Eagles analyst Mike Mayock said on the broadcast during the team’s final preseason game on Thursday.
Jones, 21, ruptured his Achilles tendon in his left leg during his pro day on March 11th and had surgery 10 days later. He had his walking boot removed in June.
Before the injury, Jones was projected to be one of the top corners in the NFL Draft. The Eagles drafted him with the 43rd overall pick in the second round.