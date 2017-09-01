Hurricane Harvey: Latest Developments | How To Help Victims  | Foster Pets Displaced By Storm | PHOTOS

Report: Eagles Rookie CB Sidney Jones To Begin Running

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles rookie cornerback Sidney Jones will begin running next week, Eagles analyst Mike Mayock said on the broadcast during the team’s final preseason game on Thursday.

Jones, 21, ruptured his Achilles tendon in his left leg during his pro day on March 11th and had surgery 10 days later. He had his walking boot removed in June.

Related: Sidney Jones Surprises Former Teammate In Hospital

Before the injury, Jones was projected to be one of the top corners in the NFL Draft. The Eagles drafted him with the 43rd overall pick in the second round.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Harvey
#CBS3Summerfest
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch