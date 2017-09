PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A driver in Canada wasn’t happy when police issued a ticket for throwing their cigarette butt out the window.

It happened Thursday in Langford on Vancouver Island.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police say the driver felt the $575 ticket police issued was “insane”.

“Cig butt out the window is simply wrong and ILLEGAL. Driver thought the ticket issued was “insane”,” police said on Twitter.

Dozens quickly responded to the tweet backing the RCMP:

Fine should've been higher. There is no excuse for that kind of behavior. — Micheal Smith (@BCJaysFan77) August 31, 2017

Thank you! That's why there needs to be big fines- some people can't take responsibility, so it needs to hit them in the wallet. — Shelley Huebner (@shellshelley) August 31, 2017

No, what is insane is smokers thinking that 'their' cigarette butt will not be the one to start a fire.

Keep up with the tickets! — BCP (@PriorBC) August 31, 2017