19-Year-Old Bicyclist Killed In Hit-And-Run In Olney

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are on the hunt for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run that killed a teenage bicyclist in Olney.
The collision happened at 11:45 Thursday night near the intersection of C and Ashdale Streets.
Police say a 19-year-old man was riding his bike south on C St., when a white car traveling west on Ashdale hit him in the intersection and didn’t stop.
Chief Inspector Scott Small said several witnesses described a disturbing scene.
“A white vehicle, a light-colored or white vehicle that was traveling west on Ashdale, struck this 19-year-old male, who was on the bicycle and knocked the victim off of the bicycle and continued to drag the bicycle about 100 feet,” Small said.
Paramedics rushed the teen to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children with severe head trauma. He died a short time later.
Several witnesses and surveillance video from nearby homes helped police develop a description of the car. Investigators describe it as a white car, possibly a Honda Civic or Accord, with a dented hood and a cracked or damaged windshield.