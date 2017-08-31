Heart Disease Linked To How Fast You Walk, Study Says

CBS Local — People who enjoy walking at a nice, leisurely speed may want to think about picking up the pace. Researchers in England are warning that people who like to move at a slower pace may be at greater risk for heart problems.
According to a new study, a person’s pace showed a direct connection to their chances of dying from heart disease. Thomas Yates and his team at the University of Leicester studied over 400,000 people, testing their hand-grip strength and walking pace.
Six Flags Great Adventure To Debut DC Super Hero Themed Ride
Over a six-year period, more than 8,000 of the respondents passed away. 1,654 of those deaths were attributed to heart disease. “Slow walkers were around twice as likely to have a heart-related death compared to brisk walkers,” Yates said in a press release. “We also found that self-reported walking pace was strongly linked to an individual’s objectively measured exercise tolerance, further suggesting walking pace is a good measure of overall physical fitness,” he added.
The researchers also discovered that a person’s hand-grip was less accurate than their walking pace in determining fitness and risks for heart conditions.
Pennsylvania State Police Warn About Possible Return Of ‘Creepy Clown’ Sightings
Although the findings showed a strong link between walking pace and heart disease, the results were not as useful in predicting cancer-related deaths in the patients. Nearly 5,000 people in the study died of cancer during the same six-year period Yates and his colleagues were observing.