NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Video Shows Suspect Throwing 70 Lit Fireworks Into Liverpool Pizza Shop

Filed Under: fireworks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– British police have been investigating closed-circuit video that shows a hooded man running into a Liverpool pizza parlour and leaving a box of 70 lit fireworks on the floor before running away and closing the door.

The security camera footage shows an employee and a customer running for cover in the kitchen moments before the fireworks explode in a blinding cascade that could easily have caused serious injury.

The incident happened at Hello Pizza on Monday evening.

Liverpool news media said the fireworks may have been placed in the pizza parlor as revenge because the restaurant had earlier called the police about another incident.

No one was injured in the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Harvey
#CBS3Summerfest
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch