TV Viewer Offers To House Man’s Family Devastated By Harvey

HOUSTON (CBS) — A Houston father whose family lost everything in Harvey’s destruction got a surprise that broke him down to tears.
Max Gonzales told his story to CBS-affiliate KHOU and hours later, a viewer offered Gonzales, his pregnant wife and two young children a place to stay.
“Want to thank everybody,” he said, fighting back tears.
For now, Gonzales and his family are staying at a shelter in Houston’s Convention Center.
He said the viewer promised to pick them up first thing Friday morning.