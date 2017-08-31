Hurricane Harvey: Latest Developments | How To Help Victims  | Foster Pets Displaced By Storm | PHOTOS

TV Viewer Offers To House Man’s Family Devastated By Harvey

Filed Under: Talkers

HOUSTON (CBS) — A Houston father whose family lost everything in Harvey’s destruction got a surprise that broke him down to tears.

Max Gonzales told his story to CBS-affiliate KHOU and hours later, a viewer offered Gonzales, his pregnant wife and two young children a place to stay.

“Want to thank everybody,” he said, fighting back tears.

For now, Gonzales and his family are staying at a shelter in Houston’s Convention Center.

He said the viewer promised to pick them up first thing Friday morning.

