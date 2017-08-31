Toms River Area Evacuated For Period Of Time Due To Suspicious Device At Car Dealership

Hurricane Harvey: Latest Developments | How To Help Victims  | Foster Pets Displaced By Storm | PHOTOS

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBS) — An area of Toms River had to be evacuated Thursday morning for a short time after a suspicious device was reported at a Honda car dealership.

According to Toms River police, emergency responders were called for a reported pipe bomb around 9:15 a.m. at the Honda of Toms River at 346 Route 37 East.

Honda workers discovered the device in the parking lot. The business and nearby homeowners in the area of Dale and Hill Streets were evacuated as a precaution.

The New Jersey State Police deployed a remote-operated robot to approach the metal cylinder which was 12 inches long and 5 inches wide.

The device had several wires and electrical connecters protruding from the ends.

Police disabled the device and it was determined not to be explosive. The all-clear was given at 11:30 a.m.

Police say the device was placed there intentionally.

Police have yet to determine a motive and are still investigating the incident.

