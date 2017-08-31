Supporters Rally To Protect Police Identities

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Law enforcement supporters turned out in big numbers Thursday evening for a rally.

About 1,000 people packed the Philadelphia FOP Lodge 5 headquarters to “Black The Blue” and thank police officers for their work.

“Our police officers risk their lives for us every day and without them we would have lawlessness,” said Philadelphia resident Diane Thompson.

Thompson joined the crowd to not only support officers, but to protest a decision made by the Mayor Jim Kenney administration to release the names of police officers involved in on duty shootings. The administration does so in the name of transparency.

Last week Black Lives Matter showed up outside of the home of a Philadelphia officer involved in a fatal shooting.

Philly FOP Wants Names Of Officers Involved In Shootings To Be Withheld

“When you go to work each day you shouldn’t have to worry that a pack of rabid animals will suddenly show up at your home and openly threaten your family as we saw last week,” FOP President John McNesby said to the crowd.

“The was a sham last week. It was a stain on the city of Philadelphia and it should never happen again,” Philadelphia Councilman Brian O’Neill said.

The goal of the crowd is to protect those names. Something is even being done to get lawmakers in Harrisburg involved. House Bill 27 would protect the identified of police officers involved in on duty shootings.

“Support our police. Thank you for what you do,” State Representative Martina White told the crowd.