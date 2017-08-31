New Poll Shows New Jersey Voters Are Generally Dissatisfied. Period.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBS) — A new Rutgers-Eagleton poll suggests that voters in New Jersey are, by and large, a rather unhappy group of people these days.

Poll Director Ashley Koning’s staff interviewed 660 people from one end of the state to the other.

Let’s start with the overall perception of things.

“Currently, 73 percent of New Jersey voters say that the state is off on the wrong track and only about 15 percent say that it’s on the right track,” Koning told KYW Newsradio. Those numbers haven’t been that low since the early 90’s.

She attributes much of that negativity to Governor Chris Christie’s record low 16 percent approval rating. An identical 73 percent give the two term Republican a thumbs down. On the other hand, 4 in 10 don’t know either Republican Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno or Democrat Wall Street financier Phil Murphy, the two people running to replace Christie in November.

On the federal side of things, there’s Senator Bob Menendez, who’s going on trial next week on federal corruption charges. His rating, 28-25 favorable.

“New Jersey voters have always been somewhat mixed on Menendez, even before the trial,” Koning added.

Counterpart Cory Booker, on the other hand, has a 50 percent favorable rating.

President Trump’s number is down at 30 percent in the state.