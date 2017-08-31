Hurricane Harvey: Latest Developments | How To Help Victims  | Foster Pets Displaced By Storm | PHOTOS

Philadelphia Schools Expect Smooth Start

By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under: Mike DeNardo, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The new year for Philadelphia schools begins on Tuesday, and administrators are expecting a relatively smooth start.

“This is an opening that feels very different than the others,” said Superintendent William Hite.

Hite says, for the first time in four years, the district starts a school year with contracts in place with the teachers and principals unions.

“That stability allows us to focus on early literacy, to maintain our focus on recruiting and retaining,” he said.

Teachers received summertime math and literacy training, and some early-grade classrooms have been modernized.

But Hite says one remaining concern is the ongoing state budget stalemate, with a billion dollars in state funding in limbo.

He says the district right now has enough cash to carry itself through the fall.

More from Mike DeNardo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Harvey
#CBS3Summerfest
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch