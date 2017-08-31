Philadelphia Is The Place To Be Labor Day Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia area will host several events this Labor Day holiday weekend.

Of course, the marquee event on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway is the Made in America concert.

And, the museums and the historic area will be hubs of activity.

There’s even “Parks on Tap” events in Cliveden Park in Mount Airy and Clark Park in West Philadelphia.

Philadelphia city representative Sheila Hess says there’s a lot going on.

“Free kids admission to the brand new Museum of the American Revolution,” she says. “The Amazing Colossal Man outdoor film screening down at the Betsy Ross House in Historic Philadelphia, and we even have a celebration of keeping music and food for Havana Nights down at World Cafe Live.”

Jodie Milkman, of the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation, says the place to be this weekend is down by the river.

“The Delaware River Waterfront is Philadelphia’s urban beach and boardwalk,” Milkman says. “We have Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest, which is open through Labor Day and actually closes on Labor Day, so if you haven’t gotten a chance to skate this summer, you’re down to your last chance,” she said.

And, to cap things off on Sunday evening:

“We are going to have a free concert by the U.S. Army band at 8 p.m., followed by a fireworks display at 9:30 over the Delaware River at Penn’s Landing,” Milkman says.

Monday brings the 30th annual Philadelphia Labor Day Parade and Family Celebration starting on Columbus Boulevard.