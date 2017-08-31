I-95 Overnight Lane Closures Schedule For The Week Of September 4th

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — PennDOT released next week’s overnight lane closures schedule for the area.
Road construction will happen on I-95, including between the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue and Allegheny Avenue interchanges in Philadelphia.
The work schedule is:
-
Tuesday, September 5, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM Wednesday, September 6, two lanes will be closed on southbound I-95 between the Betsy Ross Bridge and Aramingo Avenue interchanges for replacement of an electronic message sign;
-
Tuesday, September 5, through Friday, September 8, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, intermittent single and double lane closures are scheduled on northbound and southbound I-95 at the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue Interchange for overhead ramp construction; and
-
Tuesday, September 5, through Friday, September 8, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, intermittent lane closures will be in place on the ramp from southbound I-95 to Aramingo Avenue and the Betsy Ross Bridge.
PennDOT advises commuters to allow anticipate delays when traveling on I-95 through the work areas.
According to PennDOT, the construction work will be a $160.2 million project that helps repair the ramps and improve connections at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange.
