I-95 Overnight Lane Closures Schedule For The Week Of September 4th

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — PennDOT released next week’s overnight lane closures schedule for the area.

Road construction will happen on I-95, including between the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue and Allegheny Avenue interchanges in Philadelphia.

The work schedule is:

  • Tuesday, September 5, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM Wednesday, September 6, two lanes will be closed on southbound I-95 between the Betsy Ross Bridge and Aramingo Avenue interchanges for replacement of an electronic message sign;

  • Tuesday, September 5, through Friday, September 8, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, intermittent single and double lane closures are scheduled on northbound and southbound I-95 at the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue Interchange for overhead ramp construction; and

  • Tuesday, September 5, through Friday, September 8, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, intermittent lane closures will be in place on the ramp from southbound I-95 to Aramingo Avenue and the Betsy Ross Bridge.

PennDOT advises commuters to allow anticipate delays when traveling on I-95 through the work areas.

TRAFFIC COVERAGE

According to PennDOT, the construction work will be a $160.2 million project that helps repair the ramps and improve connections at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange.

For more information on I-95 improvement projects, click here.

 

