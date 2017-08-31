NYC Officer Accidentally Shoots US Marshal In New Jersey

Hurricane Harvey: Latest Developments | How To Help Victims  | Foster Pets Displaced By Storm | PHOTOS

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer hunting for a fugitive in New Jersey has accidentally shot a U.S. marshal in the foot while firing on a dog.

According to a police report, the officer from the warrants task force was with members of a fugitive task force looking for a man wanted on felony charges Thursday morning in Jersey City.

As they breached the door where they believed the man was hiding, a dog jumped out at them. The officer fired five times, striking the marshal. Police say he will recover.

Police say the dog attacked the marshal and was killed.

The suspect was taken into custody.

