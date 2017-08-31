Police: Man Swims Out To Sea To Flee Police, Shark Swimming Nearby

SURF CITY, N.C. (CBS) –A man found himself swimming with a shark when he tried to flee police by running out into the ocean.
It happened on Wednesday afternoon when officers initiated a traffic stop in the 500 block of North Shore Drive.
Police say they pulled over 20-year-old Zachary Kingsbury, of Linwood, Washington, and observed illegal contraband on the passenger side of the vehicle.
During the investigation, police say Kingsbury fled on foot when he was asked to step out of the vehicle.
Police say Kingsbury then began paddling out into the ocean which prompted officers to launch their drone.
“After 60 minutes of flight time, Kingsbury was over 4000 feet offshore and visual contact was lost,” police said in a news release.
Video obtained by PortCityDaily shows Kingsbury swimming next to what appears to be a shark.
Kingsbury was rescued hours later.
He is facing a slew drug charges.