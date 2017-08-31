Long-Time Montgomery County Firefighter Dies In The Line Of Duty

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A long-time firefighter in Montgomery County suffered a heart attack and died in the line of duty earlier this week.
John Moran, Sr. died Tuesday. The 71-year-old had been with the Perkiomen Fire Company for 53 years, including almost 20 years as chief.
Moran had answered two calls with the fire company in the 24 hours before his death.
Monday, he called 9-1-1 from Pennypacker Mills saying he wasn’t feeling well. He collapsed a short time later and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.
Services will be held starting 9 a.m. Saturday morning at St. Eleanor’s in Collegeville.