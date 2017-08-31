NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Long-Time Montgomery County Firefighter Dies In The Line Of Duty

By Jim Melwert
Filed Under: Jim Melwert, Montgomery County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A long-time firefighter in Montgomery County suffered a heart attack and died in the line of duty earlier this week.

John Moran, Sr. died Tuesday. The 71-year-old had been with the Perkiomen Fire Company for 53 years, including almost 20 years as chief.

Moran had answered two calls with the fire company in the 24 hours before his death.

Monday, he called 9-1-1 from Pennypacker Mills saying he wasn’t feeling well. He collapsed a short time later and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Services will be held starting 9 a.m. Saturday morning at St. Eleanor’s in Collegeville.

More from Jim Melwert
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Harvey
#CBS3Summerfest
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch