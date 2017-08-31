Hurricane Harvey: Latest Developments | How To Help Victims  | Foster Pets Displaced By Storm | PHOTOS

Introducing Gone Cold: A KYW Podcast About Cold Cases

Episode 1: Jason

It was a chilly October night in 2004. Jason Richardson and his friend Anthony went to the Terminal Square Bar in Upper Darby to unwind after a long week.

22-year-old Jason would never return home.

“I think about Jason every day, that doesn’t go away. You just learn to live with it.” – Jason’s mother, Leola.

Gone Cold is a brand new podcast from KYW Newsradio. You can get it on Apple Podcasts, or wherever you find your favorite shows.

 

 

jason 1 Introducing Gone Cold: A KYW Podcast About Cold Cases

A picture of Jason Richardson, 22, with his high school prom date. (credit: Tom Rickert)

jason 2 Introducing Gone Cold: A KYW Podcast About Cold Cases

An artistic portrait of victim Jason Richardson. (credit: Tom Rickert)

jason 5 Introducing Gone Cold: A KYW Podcast About Cold Cases

The jacket, found at the crime scene, inside Terminal Square Bar and Grille. (credit: Tom Rickert)

jason 3 Introducing Gone Cold: A KYW Podcast About Cold Cases

Captain David Madonna of the Upper Darby Police Department, in charge of investigating Jason Richardson’s murder. (credit: Tom Rickert)

jason 4 Introducing Gone Cold: A KYW Podcast About Cold Cases

Leola Richardson, Jason’s mother. (credit: Tom Rickert)

jason 7 Introducing Gone Cold: A KYW Podcast About Cold Cases

Pictures of Jason and his siblings, growing up. (credit: Tom Rickert)

jason6 Introducing Gone Cold: A KYW Podcast About Cold Cases

Clips and pictures inside Captain Madonna’s office. (credit: Tom Rickert)

jason 91 Introducing Gone Cold: A KYW Podcast About Cold Cases

A newspaper clipping about the Richardson family searching for answers. (credit: Tom Rickert)

